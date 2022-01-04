Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK) Shares Up 2.1%

Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK) shot up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 236.30 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 234.20 ($3.16). 13,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 90,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229.40 ($3.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 234.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 234.47.

Pao Novatek Company Profile (LON:NVTK)

Novatek PAO is a natural gas production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production, processing, transportation and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s primary production assets are located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region (YNAO). The Company delivers its natural gas on the Russian Federation’s domestic market and liquid hydrocarbons on both the Russian domestic and international markets.

