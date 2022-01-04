Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Shares Down 0.2%

Teranga Gold Co. (TSE:TGZ)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$12.08 and last traded at C$12.33. Approximately 960,887 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 613,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 122.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77.

About Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

