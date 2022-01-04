Ellipsis (EPS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19.66 Million

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Ellipsis coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ellipsis has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ellipsis has a total market cap of $153.16 million and approximately $19.66 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ellipsis alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00050013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ellipsis Coin Profile

Ellipsis is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 590,804,080 coins and its circulating supply is 536,566,628 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Ellipsis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellipsis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellipsis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellipsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellipsis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.