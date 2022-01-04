Oasis Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $303.31 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 30% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000945 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $1.52 billion and $303.31 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

