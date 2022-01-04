BiFi Hits Market Cap of $10.19 Million (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, BiFi has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One BiFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. BiFi has a total market cap of $10.19 million and approximately $140,442.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.56 or 0.00228547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003814 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00037067 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.31 or 0.00507301 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00083963 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00009333 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000532 BTC.

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

