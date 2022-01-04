Contrasting Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) & Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Franco-Nevada shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Franco-Nevada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75% Franco-Nevada 54.00% 11.86% 11.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Franco-Nevada’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -4.10 Franco-Nevada $1.02 billion 25.51 $326.20 million $3.61 37.70

Franco-Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franco-Nevada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Fury Gold Mines and Franco-Nevada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00 Franco-Nevada 2 3 7 0 2.42

Fury Gold Mines currently has a consensus price target of $2.20, indicating a potential upside of 235.62%. Franco-Nevada has a consensus price target of $176.67, indicating a potential upside of 29.81%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Franco-Nevada.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Fury Gold Mines on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

