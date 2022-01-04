Financial Comparison: LICT (LICT) versus The Competition

LICT (OTCMKTS: LICT) is one of 93 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare LICT to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for LICT and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LICT 0 0 0 0 N/A LICT Competitors 912 2847 2729 118 2.31

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 23.95%. Given LICT’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LICT has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

LICT has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LICT’s rivals have a beta of 0.92, suggesting that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of LICT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of LICT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LICT and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LICT 21.88% N/A N/A LICT Competitors -119.39% -35.37% 0.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LICT and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LICT $124.07 million $37.09 million 16.91 LICT Competitors $14.27 billion $1.20 billion -4.03

LICT’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LICT. LICT is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

LICT rivals beat LICT on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About LICT

LICT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of broadband, voice and video services. It offers non regulated services like broadband and voice services, hosted voice services, cellular backhaul and other data transport services, and subscription video and traditional regulated services like local network services and network access services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

