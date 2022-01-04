Summit Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Summit Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 261.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 54.1% in the third quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 141,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,238,000 after purchasing an additional 49,595 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 21.6% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 219,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 106.6% in the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 30.4% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 33,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,819,800. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.12. The company has a market capitalization of $238.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $136.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

