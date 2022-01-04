Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,166,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Caterpillar worth $415,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Amundi purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,940,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12,523.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,306,000 after acquiring an additional 730,257 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.05.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $207.31. The company had a trading volume of 23,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,588. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.75 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $112.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

