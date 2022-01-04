Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,166,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $415,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.05.

Shares of CAT traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.31. 23,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,588. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.75 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $112.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

