Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 34,853 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,853 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 789.1% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 42,801 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 54.8% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 97,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 34,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 50,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

Shares of BAC traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.86. 561,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,443,398. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average is $42.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.