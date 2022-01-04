dForce Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One dForce coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce has a total market cap of $43.09 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dForce has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dForce alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00049829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

dForce Profile

DF is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 358,645,560 coins. dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for dForce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.