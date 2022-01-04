CPUchain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (CPU)

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. CPUchain has a market capitalization of $32,703.76 and $9.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CPUchain has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CPUchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CPUchain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00064574 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.50 or 0.08062023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00061428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00075608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,308.75 or 1.00078329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007371 BTC.

CPUchain Coin Profile

CPUchain was first traded on July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 58,897,025 coins. The official message board for CPUchain is medium.com/cpuchain . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain . The official website for CPUchain is cpuchain.org . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CPUchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPUchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPUchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPUchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CPUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CPUchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPUchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.