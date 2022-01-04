Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $5.96 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,067,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after purchasing an additional 420,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160,086 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,450,000 after buying an additional 28,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,013,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,750,000 after buying an additional 155,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $129.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

