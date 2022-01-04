Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 0.8% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Camden National Bank increased its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 183.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $255,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.3% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 59,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR opened at $329.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.89. The stock has a market cap of $235.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

