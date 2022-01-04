Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $465,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,463,385,000 after buying an additional 60,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,363,303,000 after purchasing an additional 109,925 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,973,724,000 after purchasing an additional 37,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,128,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,876,721,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,835,559,000 after purchasing an additional 153,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price on the stock. Erste Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $354.29. 8,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,532. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $348.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.84. The firm has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.55, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,547,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.