Summit Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Summit Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 771 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $835.35.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total value of $11,865,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $98.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,155.10. The stock had a trading volume of 437,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,398,279. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,068.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $843.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 372.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

