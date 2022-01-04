DEJAVE (DJV) Trading Down 84.9% This Week

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded down 50.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One DEJAVE coin can currently be purchased for about $38.85 or 0.00083851 BTC on popular exchanges. DEJAVE has a market cap of $102,380.56 and approximately $79.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEJAVE has traded down 84.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00064531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,733.91 or 0.08058155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00061055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00075904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,290.32 or 0.99899105 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007376 BTC.

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

