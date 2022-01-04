Master Contract Token Trading 8.1% Lower This Week (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $78,335.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,744.49 or 0.08080987 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00074710 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00084260 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here



Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

