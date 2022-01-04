Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,740 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 47,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 327,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,681,000 after acquiring an additional 38,360 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 12,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

CMCSA traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $50.82. 285,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,366,127. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

