Marcum Wealth LLC Has $989,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,969 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Starbucks by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $811,291,000 after buying an additional 1,324,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,561 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.34. The stock had a trading volume of 89,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,095,818. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.68. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

