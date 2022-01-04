Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 545 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 40.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 51,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

Shares of PEP traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.86. 72,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,730,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.21. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $174.01. The stock has a market cap of $236.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

