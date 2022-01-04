Fractal (FCL) Trading 3.6% Higher This Week

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Fractal has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $259,471.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00064531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,733.91 or 0.08058155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00061055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00075904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,290.32 or 0.99899105 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007376 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

