Request (REQ) Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Request has a total market cap of $360.51 million and approximately $19.56 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Request has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00049692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,116 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The official website for Request is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

