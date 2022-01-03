FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of 1st Security Bank of Washington that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It originates home improvement loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and second mortgage/home equity loan products, consumer loans, including home improvement loans. The company also offers various lending products, such as commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential construction lending. FS Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. “

FSBW traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.64. 8,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $275.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.21. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $36.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average is $32.12.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $176,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $185,205.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,320 shares of company stock worth $543,071. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 32.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $449,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,927,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. 31.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

