Newton Coin Project (NCP) Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $7,099.58 and $3.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

