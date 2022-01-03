Dogeswap Price Down 7.2% This Week (DOGES)

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Dogeswap has a total market capitalization of $783,507.67 and $936.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogeswap coin can now be purchased for $39.18 or 0.00084998 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dogeswap has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00064382 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,713.69 or 0.08057522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00060974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00075224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,109.73 or 1.00043303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007410 BTC.

About Dogeswap

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogeswap’s official website is doge-finance.com

Buying and Selling Dogeswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogeswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogeswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogeswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

