eBoost Hits Market Capitalization of $2.48 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $47.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, eBoost has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.16 or 0.00319282 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008201 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000864 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

