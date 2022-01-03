Critical Comparison: DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) vs. CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) and DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CF Bankshares and DBS Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Bankshares $102.38 million 1.09 $29.61 million $3.20 6.53 DBS Group $12.86 billion 4.86 $3.42 billion N/A N/A

DBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares.

Dividends

CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. DBS Group pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. CF Bankshares pays out 5.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CF Bankshares and DBS Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A DBS Group 0 0 1 1 3.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.2% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of DBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBS Group has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CF Bankshares and DBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Bankshares 28.54% 18.16% 1.44% DBS Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DBS Group beats CF Bankshares on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products. The Institutional Banking segment offers financial services and products to institutional clients. The Treasury Markets segment deals with structuring, market-making, and trading across a broad range of treasury products. The others segment covers activities from corporate decisions and income; and expenses not attributed to the business segments described. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

