JOE Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.11 Million (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. JOE has a total market cap of $276.75 million and approximately $24.11 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JOE has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One JOE coin can now be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00003762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00064382 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,713.69 or 0.08057522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00060974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00075224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,109.73 or 1.00043303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007410 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 159,592,759 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

