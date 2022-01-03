Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,551 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 95,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 177,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

PM opened at $95.00 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $147.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.20.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.