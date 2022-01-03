BlueCoin (BLU) Reaches Market Cap of $264,870.39

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded down 51% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One BlueCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BlueCoin has a market cap of $264,870.39 and approximately $46.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlueCoin has traded down 53.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.00295005 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014297 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009688 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003451 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00017319 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

BlueCoin Coin Profile

BlueCoin (BLU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2014. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. BlueCoin’s official website is bluecoin.org . The Reddit community for BlueCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BlueCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueCoin (BLU) is a scrypt altcoin that is starts with a PoW phase lasting 100 days – and then switches to Proof of Stake. The block time is 90 seconds and the difficulty retargets every block. The coin is based on Scrypt and the PoS interest rate is set to 3%. There was a 3% premine for bugs, bountie and further development. “

Buying and Selling BlueCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

