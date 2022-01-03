Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (VIGL) Plans to Raise $112 Million in January 7th IPO

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (VIGL) is planning to raise $112 million in an initial public offering on Friday, January 7th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 7,000,000 shares at a price of $15.00-$17.00 per share.

The company has a market cap of $340.2 million.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Stifel and Guggenheim Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a microglia-focused company dedicated to improving the lives of patients, caregivers and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by pursuing the development of disease-modifying therapeutics to restore the vigilance of microglia. Microglia are the sentinel immune cells of the brain and play a critical role in maintaining central nervous system (CNS) health and responding to damage caused by disease. Leveraging recent research implicating microglial dysfunction in neurodegenerative diseases, we utilize a precision medicine approach to develop a pipeline of therapeutic candidates, initially addressing genetically defined patient subpopulations, that we believe will activate and restore microglial function. Our first therapeutic candidates are designed to activate Triggering Receptor Expressed on Myeloid Cells 2 (TREM2), a key microglial receptor protein that mediates responses to environmental signals in order to maintain brain health and whose dysfunction is linked to neurodegeneration. We are initially developing our lead product candidate, VGL10, for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare, genetically defined, and fatal neurodegenerative disease caused by microglial dysfunction. We intend to expand development of VGL101 for the treatment of additional rare leukoencephalopathies and leukodystrophies in which microglia play an essential role, including cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (cALD). Our lead candidate, VGL101, is a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate TREM2. In November 2021, the FDA cleared our Investigational New Drug application (IND) for VGL101 in ALSP at doses up to 20 mg/kg. We initiated our first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial with VGL101 in healthy volunteers in December 2021 and expect to announce topline data in the second half of 2022. We are also developing a novel small molecule TREM2 agonist suitable for oral delivery to treat common neurodegenerative diseases associated with microglial dysfunction. The initial focus of our novel small molecule TREM2 agonist program is for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) in genetically defined patient subpopulations. We expect to select a development candidate by the first quarter of 2022 and, following IND-enabling studies, plan to initiate a first-in-human healthy volunteer trial. We believe our microglia focus, precision medicine approach, and pipeline, which spans multiple modalities, strongly position us to become a differentiated leader in the neurodegenerative therapeutic space. (Note: Net loss is for the 12 months that ended Sept. 30, 2021.) “.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. was founded in 2020 and has 34 employees. The company is located at 1 Broadway, 7th Floor, Suite 07-300 Cambridge, MA 02142 and can be reached via phone at (857) 254-4445.

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.