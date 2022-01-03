Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will announce $18.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.60 million. Epizyme posted sales of $8.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 116.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $41.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.74 million to $56.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $58.05 million, with estimates ranging from $32.30 million to $98.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Epizyme.
Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Epizyme’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,325. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.53.
About Epizyme
Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.
