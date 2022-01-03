Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will announce $18.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.60 million. Epizyme posted sales of $8.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 116.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $41.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.74 million to $56.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $58.05 million, with estimates ranging from $32.30 million to $98.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Epizyme’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 28.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 476.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,325. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.53.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

