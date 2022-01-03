Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,700 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the November 30th total of 403,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.9 days.

Shares of Interfor stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,794. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99. Interfor has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

Get Interfor alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on IFSPF. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC cut shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interfor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.