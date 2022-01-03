Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.67 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will post $2.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.69 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $10.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $10.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.29 billion to $10.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NWL stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.11. 2,404,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,558,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 24.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,618,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2,379.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 426,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

