SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.17 Million

Analysts expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to post sales of $37.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.24 million. SLR Investment reported sales of $31.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year sales of $140.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.71 million to $140.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $172.13 million, with estimates ranging from $160.39 million to $183.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.92 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLRC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Compass Point downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SLR Investment by 5.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,147,000 after buying an additional 94,598 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in SLR Investment by 33.5% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 109,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 27,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SLR Investment by 8.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the third quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 58.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 33,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLRC traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 125,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.21. SLR Investment has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $20.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.91%.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

