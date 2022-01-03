iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $222.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $190.94 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

