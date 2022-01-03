Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $619.66 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will report sales of $619.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $610.07 million and the highest is $629.60 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $592.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $739.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 48,992.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 812,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after acquiring an additional 810,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,850,000 after purchasing an additional 467,143 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 804,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,851,000 after purchasing an additional 349,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,516,000 after purchasing an additional 194,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 331,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 167,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CENTA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.08. 121,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,192. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.08.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

