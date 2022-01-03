DAOstack (GEN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $136,278.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 31.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for $0.0431 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. DAOstack has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $136,278.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,136.41 or 1.00111315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00082857 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00033407 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $519.63 or 0.01127534 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00026031 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002195 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.