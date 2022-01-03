TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the November 30th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 584,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GRAMF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.38. 198,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,530. TPCO has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $13.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52.
TPCO Company Profile
Read More: How is a price target determined?
Receive News & Ratings for TPCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.