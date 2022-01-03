TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the November 30th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 584,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GRAMF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.38. 198,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,530. TPCO has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $13.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52.

TPCO Company Profile

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

