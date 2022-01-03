Short Interest in Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Drops By 98.6%

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the November 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CUYTY remained flat at $$10.85 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $15.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

