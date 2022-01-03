Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Down 99.6% in December

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the November 30th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Elite Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Monday. 1,067,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,815. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.