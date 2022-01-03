Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Down 99.6% in December

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the November 30th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Elite Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Monday. 1,067,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,815. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmacological abuse-deterrent opioid products. It operates through the Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) and New Drug Applications (NDA) segments. The ANDA segment includes generic pharmaceuticals. The NDA segment comprises the branded pharmaceuticals.

