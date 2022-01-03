Refinable (FINE) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000496 BTC on major exchanges. Refinable has a market cap of $9.39 million and approximately $577,006.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00064871 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,717.41 or 0.08055763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00061511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00075470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,076.51 or 0.99849538 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007329 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.