Thorstarter One Day Volume Reaches $2.97 Million (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Thorstarter has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Thorstarter coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular exchanges. Thorstarter has a market capitalization of $18.73 million and $2.97 million worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00064871 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,717.41 or 0.08055763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00061511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00075470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,076.51 or 0.99849538 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007329 BTC.

Thorstarter Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Thorstarter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thorstarter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thorstarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

