Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $20.14 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.1% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $20,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $98.32 on Monday, hitting $1,155.10. The stock had a trading volume of 437,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,398,279. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,068.09 and a 200 day moving average of $843.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $835.35.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

