Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Billion

Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will post sales of $5.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.69 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs reported sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 139.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $20.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $20.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.91 billion to $22.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In other news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.73. 16,604,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,716,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.09. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

