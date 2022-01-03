The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,657 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $8.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.06. 245,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,160,972. The company has a market capitalization of $123.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.93. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $185.26 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.