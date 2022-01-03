Short Interest in China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Rises By 66.7%

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Shares of CCOZY remained flat at $$11.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. China Coal Energy has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81.
China Coal Energy Company Profile
