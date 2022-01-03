Short Interest in China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Rises By 66.7%

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of CCOZY remained flat at $$11.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. China Coal Energy has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81.

China Coal Energy Company Profile

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily mines for, processes, produces, and sells coal in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers thermal and coking coal. It also produces and sells polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products, as well as coke; researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells coal mining machinery and equipment; and provides after-sales services.

