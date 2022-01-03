Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a growth of 76.8% from the November 30th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.8 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of BORUF traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $4.90. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK name, including a professional football squad. It also sells merchandise; conducts stadium tours, sports travel, conferences, trips, and various other events; provides arrangements for event staffing services, and hotel and car hire bookings; offers travel services by air, ship, and rail, as well as travel agency services; and markets TV broadcast rights.

